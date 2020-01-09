



US Watch On Soleimani's Move



Even before Iranian General Qassem Soleimani got off a commercial airliner in Baghdad last week, his fate was already sealed. The sequence of events that led to the killing of the Quds Force commander -- and sent Mideast tensions soaring -- began hours earlier in Beirut. It was in the Lebanese capital that the US, aware of Soleimani’s travel plans, watched him board the plane headed to Baghdad International Airport, according to a US official familiar with the strike.





The Reaper That Killed Soleimani



Soleimani's departure from the plane in Iraq was monitored by drones circling above, including one built by closely-held General Atomics armed with laser-guided Hellfire air-to-surface missiles regularly used in attacks on high-value terrorists. The Reaper (in pic), a $64 million long-endurance aircraft with a 20-meter (66-foot) wingspan, had Soleimani in its sights for about 10 minutes before firing on two cars carrying the Iranian commander and other senior leaders and aides, including the head of an Iraqi-based militia group that has been in conflict with U.S. forces.



Hit By Two Hellfires



The cameras on the Reaper likely would have made it possible to identify Soleimani, determine his location in a vehicle and even what kind of clothing he wore, according to Brett Velicovich, a former Army special operations soldier who directed drone operations during missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Soleimani’s car was the first in the two-car convoy as it drove down an access road leaving the airport, and slipped into second before it and the now lead car were hit by two Hellfires each, with no civilian cars in sight, according to the official.

