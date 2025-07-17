



Operation Sindoor marked a pivotal moment in South Asia’s security architecture. Triggered by the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists, the Indian Armed Forces launched a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), focused attacks on critical Pakistani airbases—including Noor Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Bholari—effectively decimating the core of Pakistan’s air defence, including HQ-16 and HQ-9P missile systems and their supporting Chinese radar systems, reported web portal India.com.





China’s Military Assistance To Pakistan: The HQ-16 Resupply





In the aftermath, Pakistan’s air defence was left severely compromised. Open-source intelligence highlighted several sightings of Chinese Y-20 heavy military transport aircraft delivering new batches of HQ-16 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems and support equipment to Pakistan. The HQ-16, designed to intercept aircraft and some cruise missiles within 40 km, is notable for its use in defending strategic assets. However, the BrahMos cruise missile—employed by India in Operation Sindoor—was able to evade these defences due to its low-flying trajectory and Mach 2.8–3.0 speed, underscoring the HQ-16’s inadequacy against advanced strike platforms.





The delivery of these new HQ-16 systems is less about providing Pakistan a technical edge and more about a symbolic restoration of military confidence. Pakistan’s capability to deter future strikes remains in question; its air defence remains hamstrung and it lacks both the technological countermeasures and strategic flexibility needed to challenge India’s superiority in the air.





China’s rapid support for Pakistan, including military supplies and public diplomatic backing, demonstrates a deepening strategic alignment. Despite some underlying strains—such as security challenges regarding Chinese nationals in Pakistan and the latter's growing economic dependence—China has chosen to double down on its support, extending significant loans and advocating for Pakistan's territorial sovereignty in global forums.





Noteworthy is Beijing’s increasing willingness to oppose India more openly in regional conflicts, moving beyond economic partnership to active military and technological cooperation. Additionally, China actively facilitated talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan to stabilise Pakistan’s western border, strengthening its broader regional influence.





The “Iron-Clad” Alliance: Limitations And Realities





While the China-Pakistan defence relationship has become even more central post-Operation Sindoor, its actual impact on the regional balance of power is limited. The HQ-16 shipments restore some immediate capability and serve as a morale boost for Pakistan’s embattled military, but they do not fundamentally alter the strategic calculus. Pakistan’s air defence is still catching up, and China’s technological offerings—while a lifeline—have not proven effective against advanced Indian weaponry like the BrahMos missile and Rafale jets.





Economic ties remain robust, mainly around the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), positioning Pakistan as a critical node of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and making Islamabad increasingly dependent on Beijing for both military and developmental lifelines.





Conclusion





The new shipment of HQ-16 systems from China to Pakistan underscores the resilience and deepening of Sino-Pakistani strategic cooperation in response to Indian assertiveness.





Yet, despite this support, Pakistan’s air defence remains critically weakened, and its reliance on China—militarily, economically, and diplomatically—has become more pronounced than ever. This episode highlights both the limits of imported defence technology and the enduring importance of alliances in shaping South Asian security dynamics.





