



The Indian Navy has equipped its amphibious warfare ship, INS Jalashwa, with indigenously developed combat systems.





Recent images of the warship indicate that it has been installed with the Bharat Electronics Revathi radar in place of the legacy SPS-40 air search radar.





The vessel has also received the locally developed Kavach naval decoy launchers, and Indian-made electro-optical (EO) fire control directors for its AK-630M gun mounts.





The ship's Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) turrets, which were included during its transfer from the US, have been removed.







