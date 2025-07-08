



In May 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Operation Sindoor, a four-day air campaign that has since been hailed as a landmark in modern aerial warfare. Central to this operation was the deployment of the X-Guard, an artificial intelligence-powered towed decoy system integrated with Indian Rafale fighter jets.





This technology, developed by Rafale Advanced Defence Systems, played a pivotal role in neutralising Pakistani air threats and showcased the transformative potential of AI-driven electronic warfare.





The X-Guard System: How It Works





The X-Guard is a compact, 30-kilogram device that trails behind the aircraft on a 100-meter-long fibre-optic cable. It is engineered to emit a powerful 500-watt, 360-degree jamming signal that mimics the radar signature and Doppler effect of an actual Rafale jet.





By copying the aircraft’s radar signals and movement characteristics, the decoy creates a convincing “ghost” target for enemy radars and missiles, making it extremely difficult for adversaries to distinguish between the real jet and the decoy.





The AI algorithms within the X-Guard dynamically adjust its emissions in real time, simulating the complex radar returns of a manoeuvring fighter jet. This not only confuses enemy missile seekers but also deceives advanced radar systems, such as the KLJ-7A AESA radar on Pakistan’s J-10C fighters and the seekers on the Chinese-made PL-15E air-to-air missiles.





Tactical Impact During Operation Sindoor





During Operation Sindoor, the IAF’s use of the X-Guard system proved decisive. According to reports, Pakistan’s J-10C fighters, equipped with PL-15E missiles, were unable to reliably detect or target the actual Indian Rafales. The PL-15E, an export variant of China’s PL-15, was particularly vulnerable because it lacked advanced resistance to electronic spoofing. As a result, several Pakistani claims of having shot down Indian Rafales were, in fact, successful hits on the X-Guard decoys rather than the real jets.





The X-Guard’s rapid deployment and reusability set it apart from older US systems like the AN/ALQ-50 or ADM-160 MALD. It can be launched in under two seconds and retrieved for reuse, providing both cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility. The fibre-optic link between the pilot and the decoy ensures real-time updates on missile activity and system status, and is immune to electronic jamming.





Expert Endorsement And Global Significance





Ryan Bodenheimer, a former US Air Force F-15E and F-16 pilot, described the X-Guard’s performance as “the best spoofing and deception we’ve ever seen,” suggesting that it may have “redefined the rules of electronic warfare.” The system’s ability to act as a “decoy wingman” not only protected valuable assets but also exposed vulnerabilities in advanced enemy missile and radar systems.





The Future of Air Warfare





Operation Sindoor demonstrated that the future of air dominance may hinge more on electronic deception and AI-driven countermeasures than on sheer firepower. By leveraging advanced tools like the X-Guard, the IAF reduced its jets’ visibility to enemy systems without sacrificing control or effectiveness. The operation stands as a testament to how smart, adaptive technology can shift the balance in modern conflicts, marking a new chapter in the evolution of aerial combat.





