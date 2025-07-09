



The recent diplomatic engagements between India and Brazil have marked a significant chapter in their bilateral relations, particularly in the defence and strategic sectors. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brazil following the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, he met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, where both leaders underscored the deep mutual trust that anchors their growing cooperation in defence and security.





Halting of The Akash Missile Deal





A notable development was Brazil’s decision to halt negotiations for the acquisition of India’s Akash surface-to-air missile system. The Brazilian Armed Forces opted to pursue the Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS) system from Italy, citing the need for more advanced technology and higher operational capabilities. Indian manufacturers were reportedly unwilling to provide the latest version of the Akash system, offering instead an older variant that did not meet Brazil’s technical requirements. Despite this setback, both nations have expressed willingness to revisit future defence procurement discussions at the highest diplomatic levels.





Expansion of Defence Cooperation





Despite the pause in the Akash missile deal, India and Brazil have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding defence cooperation. Both sides have agreed to strengthen ties between their respective defence industries, focusing on joint research, co-development, and manufacturing of military hardware. Brazil has shown keen interest in procuring additional Indian defence equipment, such as coastal surveillance systems and the Garuda artillery gun. The two countries are also exploring collaboration in secure battlefield communication systems, offshore patrol vessels, and maintenance of Brazil’s Scorpene submarines.





Strategic Agreements And Mutual Recognition





During the bilateral meeting, President Lula conferred Brazil’s highest civilian honour, The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, on Prime Minister Modi, symbolising the strength of the India-Brazil partnership. The leaders signed six key agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in defence, energy, digital technology, and combating international terrorism and organised crime. Notably, a pact on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and a framework for joint action against terrorism were formalised.





Energy And Green Cooperation





Energy cooperation remains a cornerstone of the bilateral agenda. Both countries have prioritized collaboration in clean and renewable energy, with new agreements set to accelerate joint efforts in achieving green goals. This includes expanding investments and technology sharing in sustainable energy solutions, reflecting the shared commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.





United Stand Against Terrorism





India and Brazil have reiterated their shared stance of “zero tolerance and zero double standards” in the fight against terrorism. Both countries strongly oppose terrorism and those who support it, emphasizing the need for a united international response. The leaders welcomed the signing of the Brazil-India Agreement on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism and Transnational Organized Crime, and pledged to support global efforts against cybercrime and violent extremism.





Broader Strategic Vision





The partnership between India and Brazil is positioned as a pillar of stability and balance, not only for the Global South but for the international community at large. Both nations are committed to advancing peace, prosperity, and sustainable development, and have set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade to $20 billion over the next five years. Their strategic cooperation extends to digital transformation, intellectual property, and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the foundation of their enduring relationship.





While the Akash missile deal has been paused, the broader trajectory of India-Brazil relations is marked by deepening trust, expanding defence and energy cooperation, and a unified approach to global challenges such as terrorism and climate change. The recent high-level engagements and agreements signal a robust and forward-looking partnership between the two vibrant democracies.