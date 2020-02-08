



LUCKNOW: India and Russia and Thursday signed a document laying the roadmap for the ‘Transfer of Technology’ with regard to the manufacture of Kamov Ka-226T Light Utility Helicopter in India.





Speaking on the deal, which was clinched on the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, NM Shrinat, CEO, Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd (IRHL), the joint venture concern, said, “We have signed documents, which lay out the roadmap for transfer of technology with regard to joint manufacture of the helicopters.”





He said the first chopper will arrive from Russia 24 months from the approval of the contract and the ones to be produced indigenously by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will be delivered 36 months from contract approval.





The document, signed by Russia Helicopters Holding Company (part of ROSTEC State Corporation) and IRHL, aims at localised production of the light-combat choppers.





In a media release, Russian Helicopters Holding Company, said, “The document defines the main stages and terms for organising the production of the Ka-226T helicopter and its units in India with respect to the date when the corresponding contract will be signed.”





The roadmap details timelines for setting up production facilities in India, forging contracts with suppliers, transferring design documentation, technological equipment and machine kits and training Indian personnel, as well as other key stages of the project to localise production of the 226T choppers.





Conclave Lauds Defence Initiatives In Africa



The first-ever India Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave was held on the sidelines of the DefExpo, which is ongoing in Lucknow, on Thursday.





The conclave appreciated India’s contribution to defence and security in Africa by setting up defence academies and colleges in countries such as Nigeria, Ethiopia and Tanzania, among others.







