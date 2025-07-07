



Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military response to cross-border terrorism in 2025, has emerged as a transformative milestone for the nation’s defence sector. The operation, which showcased the prowess of indigenous weaponry and technology, has not only reinforced India’s strategic capabilities but also significantly boosted global demand for Indian defence equipment.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the Controllers’ Conference-2025 hosted by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD), emphasised that the world’s attention is now firmly on India’s defence industry, owing to the operational success and technological sophistication demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.





Indigenous Innovation And Strategic Impact





Operation Sindoor was notable for its exclusive reliance on domestically developed systems such as the Akash missile, Pinaka rocket launchers, SWATHI radar, and advanced UAVs. The operation validated the effectiveness of India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative in defence, proving that homegrown solutions can deliver precision, speed, and overwhelming effect in modern warfare.





The use of Indian-made platforms and start-up innovations, including real-time drone surveillance and AI-enabled targeting, underscored the nation’s technological sovereignty and reduced dependency on foreign imports. This demonstration of indigenous capability has set a new benchmark for military self-reliance and strategic deterrence.





Surge In Global Demand And Economic Prospects





Rajnath Singh highlighted that the valour and technological edge displayed during Operation Sindoor have led to a marked increase in international demand for Indian defence products. With world military expenditure surpassing $2.7 trillion in 2024, India is poised to capture a significant share of this expanding market.





Defence exports have already seen substantial growth, reaching ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25, and the government has set an ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029. India now exports military hardware to over 80 countries, including major powers such as the US and France, reflecting growing global trust in Indian defence manufacturing.





Financial Governance And Institutional Reforms





At the Controllers’ Conference-2025, Singh called for the effective and responsible utilisation of India’s defence budget, which is larger than the GDPs of several countries. He stressed that such significant public investment must be managed judiciously, with a focus on timely and purpose-driven spending.





The conference, a flagship forum for policy dialogue and strategic review, brought together leadership from the DAD, armed forces, civil services, academia, and industry to chart the future course of defence finance and economics.





Key reforms discussed included the Defence Acquisition Council’s approval for capital procurement via the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal and the development of a Comprehensive Pay System and centralised database for defence personnel.





Towards a Modern, Self-Reliant Defence Ecosystem





Operation Sindoor has acted as a powerful catalyst, accelerating India’s journey towards a modern, self-reliant, and globally competitive defence sector. The operation’s success has validated years of policy reforms, technological investments, and industry collaboration, positioning India as a credible exporter and innovator in the global defence landscape. As the world enters a new era of re-armament and capital investment in defence, India’s strategic vision, robust financial governance, and indigenous innovation are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of international security.





Agencies







