



The first look of Kangana Ranaut from RSVP’s next military film, Tejas, has been released. The actress is all set to essay the role of a pilot in the Indian Air Force in Sarvesh Mewara's directorial. The still sees Kangana as a force of nature in an air force uniform, walking ahead of an IAF jet. She looks extremely daunting in the first look with her hair tied in a bun.





The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.



Check out the first look here





For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out . Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS #KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @rsvpmovies #Tejas pic.twitter.com/m4qHNJufAL

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2020





According to the makers, the story of Tejas reinforces the argument that when it comes to serving the nation, both men and women are equally capable of doing so with utmost fervour – all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit.





Talking about her upcoming film, Kangana said in a statement, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self . I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”





Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga alongside Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi. The drama was about a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. The actress is also gearing for Thalaivi, a biopic on yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.



