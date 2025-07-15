

China has framed Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Beijing as a critical step toward resetting bilateral relations, signalling a potential thaw after years of tension aggravated by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the absence of high-level engagement for five years.





Jaishankar’s attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and bilateral talks in Beijing are seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough, indicating a mutual willingness to restore communication and move beyond what the Chinese media described as “abnormal” ties.





Chinese state media, including the influential Global Times, characterised the visit as part of a "fresh restart," crediting last year's meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan as a pivotal turning point that reactivated high-level dialogue. This resumption followed a period of deep mistrust, underlining the importance of Jaishankar’s engagement as both sides attempt to rebuild diplomatic channels and public messaging.





The Chinese leadership, through statements by Vice President Han Zheng, emphasised the metaphor of a “Dragon-Elephant Tango”—a collaborative partnership in which both nations, as major developing economies and key members of the Global South, can be partners in each other’s success. Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed the sentiment, advocating for mutual trust and cooperation in place of suspicion and competition.





Following the Chinese proposal, both countries are discussing the resumption of direct flights and facilitating more people-to-people exchanges, further evidence of the attempt to normalise interactions suspended since 2020.





Indian diplomatic language has also become more pragmatic. Officials describe relations as "on the mend," with confidence in a "continued thawing" and prospects for being "back on track." However, India has reiterated its core concerns, particularly emphasising the need for de-escalation and permanent solutions to the border dispute in areas like Demchok and Depsang—highlighting that trust will require “structured de-escalation” and renewed high-level dialogue around the unresolved boundary issues.





Despite a more positive tone, both sides acknowledge that achieving durable progress will be difficult. The unresolved border remains the most sensitive issue, described as the main source of misunderstanding and mistrust. China’s official commentary emphasizes the need for a “reliable border trust mechanism” and warns against external influences—particularly urging India to ignore US-led efforts to create divisions in Asia.





Both governments see potential for increasing coordination through multilateral frameworks such as SCO and BRICS, presenting these as platforms through which they can jointly address global challenges and reshape the world order more equitably—beyond the influence of the United States. However, Jaishankar also raised India’s concerns about restrictive Chinese trade practices and pressed for more balanced economic engagement, as India’s trade deficit with China reached record highs.





Regional experts interpret India’s approach as calculated pragmatism, with New Delhi recalibrating its strategy amid changing global dynamics and dissatisfaction with Western support. Both countries are now cautiously laying groundwork for further high-level engagement, possibly culminating with a future visit by Prime Minister Modi to China or a revival of border dialogue mechanisms between senior leaders.





China’s call for a “Dragon-Elephant Tango” signals a desire for a new chapter in India-China relations, rooted in mutual respect, pragmatic cooperation, and strategic autonomy from external powers. Yet, both sides recognise that lasting normalcy will depend on sustained effort to resolve legacy issues and manage renewed engagement in a fundamentally altered geopolitical landscape.





Based On ET News Report







