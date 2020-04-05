



New Delhi: India on Saturday firmly told Pakistan to end cross border terrorism. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had strong words for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who often offers unsolicited advice for India.





"We have seen the intemperate remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on India. With regard to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it is very clear that Pakistan has no locus-standi whatsoever on any aspect pertaining to it," said Ministry of External Affairs.





The ministry warned Pakistan against making repeated allegations and unsubstantiated claims.





Whenever he makes a statement, Imran Khan pretends that he is speaking for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Ministry of External Affairs sought to disillusion Imran Khan and the entire Pakistani establishment.





"Repeated attempts to interfere in India’s internal affairs won't make its untenable claims any more acceptable. If Pakistan wants to contribute to the welfare of people of J&K, it could do so by ending cross-border terrorism & desisting from its campaign of violence & false propaganda," said the ministry.







