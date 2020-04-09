



The Indian Navy has partnered with Indian 3D printing service bureau think3D to help produce spare parts on demand using additive manufacturing, for both on and off-shore scenarios





The availability of spare parts has been a recurring problem for the Indian Navy due to the use of old, imported machinery. Collaborating with think3D, the Indian Navy has sought to solve this problem by instead 3D printing spare parts and replacing them on demand. think3D has supplied various 3D Printed spare parts to Indian Navy, all of which have been successfully tested and incorporated into its machinery. One particular case study that the company has shared revolves around the replacement of centrifugal pump impellers, key components for a ship’s operation, using 3D printing.





The centrifugal pump impeller onboard Navy ships. Photo via think3D





The Difficulty of Sourcing Spare Parts For Old Machinery



A large proportion of the machines present on the Navy’s ships are very old, and imported from other countries. As such, sourcing spare parts for these machines whenever a component gets damaged can be a long process, with significant delays before a part is received. This can prove costly for the Navy as it keeps its machines idle before the spare parts get replaced. One such example arrives in the Navy’s long pending need for a quick replacement of centrifugal pump impellers onboard its ships.





The impeller is a rotating component of a centrifugal pump. It is responsible for transferring energy from the motor to the fluid being pumped by accelerating the fluid outwards from the center of rotation. On ships it is used to import seawater to sections of the ship for regular water needs. Impellers often come in different shapes and sizes according to the amount of liquid to be pumped. They are required to rotate at high speeds for long periods of time.





The breakdown of these impellers has caused major problems for the Indian Navy. These breakdowns are most often caused by the displacement of the eye of the impeller during rotation and by foreign particles in the sea hitting the impeller. As the impellers rotate at high speeds, the aforementioned problems are common occurrences. Replacement parts for these impellers involve a sand casting manufacturing process which often necessitates a 3 month turn-around time to produce a new impeller. Each ship has multiple such pumps and impellers and constant breakdowns have caused a major impediment to the Indian Navy in carrying out its regular tasks.





Seeking an alternative manufacturing process where these impellers can be produced quickly and at a lower cost of ownership, the Indian Navy identified 3D printing as a possible solution, and contacted think3D.





Reverse Engineering And 3D Printing The Impeller