



In the wake of the ongoing Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has approved emergency procurement powers for the defence forces, enabling them to acquire arms and ammunition worth approximately ₹40,000 crore. This move, sanctioned by the Defence Acquisition Council in a recent high-level meeting, comes at a critical juncture as Indian armed forces intensify operations against Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.





Under these emergency powers, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy are prioritizing the procurement of advanced surveillance drones, Kamikaze drones, long-range loitering munitions, and a wide array of ammunition for artillery, air defence, missiles, and rockets. The forces have already demonstrated the use of heavy-duty missiles such as the BrahMos and SCALP cruise missiles during strikes on Pakistani targets, significantly degrading Pakistan’s military infrastructure, including 11 out of 12 major air bases.





The emergency procurement process is designed for speed and flexibility, requiring that all equipment acquired under these powers be delivered within a stipulated period. This is the fifth such tranche of emergency procurement powers granted in the last five years, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring operational readiness in times of crisis. The procurement process involves close coordination with the defence finance wing to maintain transparency and fiscal discipline.





Recent acquisitions under these powers have included the Rampage missile, used in attacks on Pakistani targets, and Heron Mark 2 drones for real-time surveillance during Operation Sindoor. Indian defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics Limited, are expected to benefit from orders for additional low-level radars for drone detection, while private sector drone manufacturers are also poised to receive significant contracts.





The Ministry of Defence is concurrently working on long-term modernization projects, engaging with both public and private sector industry leaders to bolster indigenous defence production. Meetings have already taken place with major players, including Solar Defence and Aerospace, to discuss future requirements and production capabilities.





The government is also considering further augmenting the defence budget to meet the evolving needs of the armed forces, with proposals for an additional ₹50,000 crore allocation under consideration for the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. This supplementary funding would focus on the procurement of advanced weaponry, ammunition, and critical technologies, reinforcing India’s military edge and operational flexibility.





Operation Sindoor has been marked by the integrated and precise application of multi-domain military power, including space, cyber, and electronic warfare capabilities. The Indian military’s use of deception tactics, such as deploying unmanned dummy aircraft to expose and neutralize Pakistani air defences, has underscored the sophistication and technological superiority of India’s armed forces.





The approval of emergency procurement powers and the anticipated budgetary boost represent a decisive effort by the Indian government to sustain high operational tempo, replenish critical stocks, and maintain a technological edge during a period of heightened security challenges posed by the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.





Based On ANI Report







