India is on the verge of achieving self-reliance in fighter jet manufacturing, as highlighted by Kota Harinarayana, the former programme director and chief designer of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





According to Harinarayana, India has successfully developed a robust ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing, with significant advancements in indigenous production technology. This progress positions India to produce a range of fighter jets across various categories to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF) requirements within the next few years.





The increased induction and operational use of the TEJAS aircraft by the IAF underscores the importance and reliability of domestically built fighter jets. Harinarayana emphasised that the technological capabilities demonstrated in the TEJAS program have been extended to the development of small, medium, and unmanned aircraft.





He expressed confidence that, soon, India will not only fulfil its own defence needs but will also begin exporting fighter jets to friendly nations, moving away from its historical dependence on imports from countries like Russia and France.





Recent successful trials of indigenous defence systems, such as the budget-friendly counter-drone system 'Bhargavastra,' further showcase India's growing expertise and innovation in the defence sector. The nation’s ability to effectively respond to external threats, as seen after Operation Sindoor, is attributed to the quality and effectiveness of these indigenous defence products.





The government’s push for self-reliance is also reflected in its ambitious targets for defence production and exports. India’s defence exports have seen a substantial rise in recent years, and efforts are underway to secure export deals for the TEJAS jet with countries such as Malaysia, Argentina, Egypt, and Botswana, although a breakthrough order is still awaited.





With a maturing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, proven indigenous platforms like TEJAS, and a strategic focus on exports, India is set to become self-reliant in fighter jet manufacturing in the near future and aims to emerge as a significant exporter of defence products.



