



India has formally requested additional S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia following the resounding success of these systems during Operation Sindoor, a recent military confrontation with Pakistan.





It should be noted that since the 2018 deal, Russia has delivered three out of five S-400 system units to India. Delivery of two units is still pending.





The S-400, known in India as the 'Sudarshan Chakra', played a pivotal role in intercepting and neutralising a range of aerial threats-including missiles and drone swarms-launched by Pakistan across the western border during the peak of hostilities in early May 2025.





Currently, India has received three out of the five S-400 units agreed upon in the 2018 deal, with two units still pending delivery. These systems have been strategically deployed across the country, including at the Adampur airbase, which became a focal point after Pakistan claimed to have destroyed an S-400 platform there.





This claim was debunked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the base, with photos of him alongside the operational S-400 system widely circulated, reinforcing the system's intact status.





The S-400’s performance during Operation Sindoor was instrumental in forcing Pakistani jets and missiles to abort missions or alter their course, effectively neutralising all targeted threats and protecting critical infrastructure in northern and western India. The system’s advanced capabilities include tracking targets up to 600 kilometers away and intercepting them at ranges of up to 400 kilometers, with the ability to engage aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles using four different types of missiles.





India’s decision to seek more S-400s comes despite earlier US pressure to reconsider the deal in favor of American systems like THAAD and Patriot, and threats of sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The Indian government, however, has remained steadfast, prioritising the S-400’s proven effectiveness and strategic value.





The request for additional S-400 units is expected to further strengthen India’s multi-layered air defence network, complementing indigenous systems such as Akash and Barak-8, and enhancing the country’s ability to deter and counter a spectrum of aerial threats in a volatile regional security environment.





S-400 missile system had successfully intercepted several missiles and swarms of drones sent by Pakistan on the nights of May 8,9 at the peak of tension with India following Operation Sindoor strikes.





Agencies







