



India is on the brink of a significant defence breakthrough with the imminent unveiling of an indigenous hypersonic missile, as revealed by veteran DRDO scientist Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra at the Powering Bharat Summit on May 16, 2025. Dr. Mishra, former Director General of DRDO and ex-CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, confirmed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently achieved a major milestone by successfully testing a hypersonic engine.





This paves the way for the introduction of a missile system capable of reaching speeds of Mach 5, positioning India among the global leaders in hypersonic technology.





The hypersonic missile project reflects a shift in India’s defence landscape, moving from mere demonstration of firepower to fostering a robust, innovation-driven industrial ecosystem. Dr. Mishra emphasised that all technologies for the BrahMos missile, including the world’s largest launcher, were developed in-house by DRDO. He highlighted that the reliability and performance of Indian missile systems have led other nations to consider inducting them, underscoring the global competitiveness of Indian defence technology.





Recent tests of the scramjet engine-a critical component for sustained hypersonic flight-mark a pivotal advancement. In April 2025, DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad conducted a long-duration ground test of an active cooled scramjet combustor for over 1,000 seconds, following an earlier 120-second test in January.





This achievement validates the design and readiness for full-scale flight testing, indicating that India’s hypersonic cruise missile program is nearing operational status. Hypersonic cruise missiles, powered by air-breathing engines, can maintain speeds exceeding 6,100 km/h (Mach 5) for extended periods, making them extremely difficult to intercept and highly effective for rapid, high-impact strikes.





The summit also highlighted broader trends in Indian defence innovation. Lt Gen (Dr) Inderjit Singh noted India’s proactive approach to drone technology, with the Ministry of Defence scaling up efforts to acquire cutting-edge ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems. Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India, credited policy reforms for catalysing growth in the domestic drone sector and fostering indigenous intellectual property.





Dr. Mishra stressed the importance of quality and technical superiority in defence procurement, advocating for the selection of the best technical offer (T1) over the lowest bidder (L1) to ensure uncompromised performance. He also pointed out the need for consolidation in the defence manufacturing ecosystem to enhance efficiency and sustainability, predicting that only a handful of the current 400 drone companies would survive in the long run.





India’s hypersonic missile initiative, backed by recent technological milestones and a strategic focus on indigenous innovation, is set to mark a new era in the nation’s defence capabilities. The successful development and forthcoming debut of a Mach 5 missile will not only bolster India’s military deterrence but also establish its leadership in the global hypersonic race.





