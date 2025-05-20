



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has made substantial progress in the development of the TEJAS MK-2, India’s next-generation Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), with the first prototype currently under manufacturing. As of early 2025, more than 60% of the aircraft’s structure has been completed, including the integration of the center fuselage and wings, while the front and rear fuselage sections are nearing completion at HAL’s Bangalore facility.





The assembly process benefits from the established supplier network of the TEJAS MK-1 program, ensuring both quality and efficiency. Six General Electric F414-INS6 engines, which will power the Mk2, have already been delivered to the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), supporting ongoing prototype development and ground testing.





The rollout of the TEJAS MK-2 prototype is scheduled for November–December 2025, after which it will undergo a series of ground tests, including engine runs and both low- and high-speed taxi trials, from December 2025 to March 2026. These tests are critical for validating the aircraft’s systems before its maiden flight, which is now expected in the first quarter of 2026—a slight delay from the previously anticipated timeline due to the complexity of integrating advanced avionics and electronic warfare systems. HAL has opted for a focused, low-key rollout to prioritize technical milestones and expedite the testing phase.





The TEJAS MK-2, also known as the Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), is a 4.5-generation multirole combat aircraft designed to address the shortcomings of the TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A and fulfil the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) stringent requirements. Key enhancements include a larger airframe, close-coupled canards, a more powerful engine, advanced avionics with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and an integrated Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system.





The MK-2 will also be capable of carrying indigenous weapons such as the Astra air-to-air missile and BrahMos-NG air-to-ground missile, positioning it as a replacement for aging IAF platforms like the SEPECAT Jaguar, Dassault Mirage-2000, and Mikoyan MiG-29.





Following its first flight in early 2026, the TEJAS MK-2 will enter an intensive three-year testing phase involving four pre-production jets. The initial two years will focus on flight development, validating aerodynamic performance, engine integration, and flight control systems, while the third year will emphasize weapons integration and certification.





This accelerated approach is designed to achieve Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) by 2028, with production commencing in 2028–2029 and induction into the IAF expected by 2030. The program aims to produce 110–120 aircraft initially, with the potential for up to 210 more, forming six squadrons and solidifying the TEJAS MK-2’s role as a cornerstone of India’s indigenous defence aviation capabilities.





The TEJAS MK-2 program is progressing steadily, with the prototype’s rollout and ground testing on track for late 2025, and the first flight anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. This marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in advanced combat aircraft and promises to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the coming decade.





