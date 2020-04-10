



The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States. The term 'White House' is often used as a metonym for the president and his advisers





The US White House's Twitter account ' @whitehouse ' follows six handles that either belongs to the Indian Government or Indian bureaucracy.





These Indian twitter handles include PM Narendra Modi and PMO's accounts. Here are these six handles:





PM Modi's account (@NarendraModi) PMO's office (@PMOIndia) President of India Ramnath Kovind's account (@rashtrapatibhvn) US Embassy in India (@USAndIndia) The Indian Embassy in the US (@IndianEmbassyUS) US envoy to India (@USAmbIndia)







The White House follows a total 19 accounts and it doesn't follow any other world pioneers or organizations of some other nation through this record. The entirety of its different follows is the pioneers and authorities of the US government.







