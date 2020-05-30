



New Delhi: Over three days, the Indian Army top leadership discussed upon various aspects related to existing and developing security challenges, including China''s transgression attempts in Ladakh and Sikkim regions.





The deliberations were made during the Army Commanders'' Conference, an apex biannual event which facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.





The conference was scheduled for April 2020 and postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and later it was decided to organise it in two phases. First phase of the conference was conducted at South Block, New Delhi from May 27 to 29. The meet conference planned much before the tension with China in eastern Ladakh region.





The meet started with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane presiding over the conference on May 27.





In eastern Ladakh, there are standoffs at at least four places wherein India and China have differences on the perception of the Line of Actual Control. The tension erupted after skirmishes between the soldiers of both sides at the Pangong Lake region on May 5 and May 6. These issues were discussed during Army Commanders'' Conference.





The Indian Army''s apex leadership also deliberated upon human resource management issues, studies pertaining to ammunition management, merger of co-located training establishments and merger of military training directorate with HQ Army Training Command.





The Board of Governor meetings of the Army Welfare Housing Origination and Army Welfare Education Society were also organised during the event.





The second phase of the conference scheduled from June 24 to June 27 will include interactive sessions with Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence, discussions on agenda sponsored by Command Headquarters and deliberations on ongoing studies of logistics and administrative issues.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat are also likely to address the conference during this phase.







