



A 15-page research document has revealed how China deliberately suppressed information pertaining to COVID-19 and deceived the world about the deadly pandemic. A leading Chinese virologist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has denied reports of her defection to West with the secrets about the COVID-19. 'Striking similarity between samples of coronavirus from a bat cave in the Yunnan province and COVID-19'





New Delhi: Leaked intelligence dossier has revealed how China deliberately suppressed or destroyed evidence related to Coronavirus outbreak.





According to a dossier prepared by Western governments on the COVID-19 contagion, China was actively engaged in the cover-up of the virus during the initial days of the outbreak in Wuhan.





The dossier reveals that the Communist regime endangered other countries by silencing doctors and whistle blowers who spoke about the virus. If this was not enough, Beijing destroyed evidence of it in laboratories and also refused to provide live samples to international scientists who were working on a vaccine.





The 15-page research document, obtained by The Saturday Telegraph, also mentions the name of Chinese scientist Shi Zhengli, a leading Chinese virologist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) who was actively involved in research on bats.





Several studies on the presence of coronavirus in bats were conducted by Zhengli and it also talks about ‘striking similarity’ between samples of coronavirus from a cave in the Yunnan province and COVID-19.











