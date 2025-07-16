



During the four-day conflict that followed Operation Sindoor, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan revealed that several Pakistani drones recovered by the Indian forces were found almost completely intact, raising concerns that these UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) might not have functioned properly or at all.





Pakistan had unleashed a barrage of unarmed drones and loitering munitions towards India’s border states in retaliation for the tactical strikes executed during Operation Sindoor. However, none of these aerial threats inflicted any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure.





The Indian response showcased a multi-layered defensive strategy that employed both kinetic (physical destruction) and non-kinetic (electronic warfare, jamming) means to neutralize the incoming drones. The effectiveness of India’s countermeasures was evidenced by the recovery of multiple drones in pristine condition.





This outcome not only highlighted the limitations of Pakistan’s drone arsenal, but also underscored the operational superiority of India’s homegrown counter-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems) capabilities.





The role of indigenous technology emerged as a defining factor in the conflict. CDS Chauhan emphasized that Operation Sindoor demonstrated why it is critical for India to develop and rely on domestically designed counter-drone systems, tailored for specific operational environments. He asserted that self-reliance in defence technology is a strategic imperative for India, especially as asymmetric threats like drone warfare continue to evolve and alter the dynamics of modern combat.





Chauhan noted several key advantages of domestic defence innovation:





Securing Technical Secrets: Homegrown weapons keep operational capabilities concealed from adversaries.





Cost-Effectiveness: Domestic production reduces procurement costs and reliance on foreign vendors.





Readiness And Scalability: Indigenous systems enable rapid adaptation and continuous availability of critical spares and upgrades.





Notable Indigenous Systems: Akashteer And Akash NG





Among the standout technologies during Operation Sindoor was Akashteer, a fully automated, indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System. Akashteer played a decisive role by rapidly detecting, tracking, and designating hostile drones and missiles. It efficiently coordinated the engagement using the nearest available countermeasures, contributing to a near-perfect interception rate.





The Akashteer system, along with its advanced Akash NG (Next Generation) variant, provided robust protection with engagement speeds up to Mach 2.5 and the capability to neutralize aerial threats at altitudes ranging from 30 meters to 20 km. These systems, developed under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP), proved pivotal in shielding territories during the conflict.





Lessons And Future Imperatives





The events of Operation Sindoor firmly established that India cannot rely on "yesterday’s weapon systems" or imported technology for future conflicts. Instead, there is an urgent need to invest in and build next-generation capabilities within the country. Chauhan’s statements and the performance of indigenous systems reaffirmed the significance of homegrown innovation for the nation's security, readiness, and ability to maintain a strategic edge in an era when drones and asymmetrical warfare are redefining military doctrines.





As drone warfare continues to make legacy platforms vulnerable, adaptive and indigenously crafted countermeasures will remain crucial in preserving India’s defence autonomy and operational superiority.





Based On India Today Report







