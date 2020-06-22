

At least 22 terrorists, including 6 top commanders, were killed in last two weeks in nine different operations, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday





Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that nine Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in the last two days in Shopian. Four terrorists were killed in the encounter which broke out on Monday morning.





Addressing a press conference here, Singh said: “In last two weeks, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are carrying out an operation against terrorists. In the last two days, nine Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been killed. Among them were three top commanders against whom several cases were registered including the killing of innocent civilians, attacks on police and security forces.”





“In Awantipora, an alert police team arrested those who were readying new boys to join militancy. Three youngsters were rescued from the clutches of militants and have been handed over to their families. In the last two weeks, nine big operations were conducted in which 22 terrorists including 6 top commanders were killed,” he added.





Singh said that three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate were killed in Nowshera sector in Jammu. “Another terrorist who infiltrated was killed in Kalakote sector. This shows that Pakistan and its agencies are trying to infiltrate terrorists from all sides,” he said.





“An IED attack was averted on May 28. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists along HM terrorists were trying to harm security forces. They tried to take IED to their target locations but alert forces foiled their attempt. 150 kilogram IED which was recovered on May 28 can cause harm like Pulwama. Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai who was affiliated with HM and developed this IED was also killed,” the DGP added.





The senior police officer said that 88 terrorists have been killed this year in around 36 operations.





“This year, 88 terrorists have been neutralised in around 36 operations. 40 terrorist associates were arrested and 240 Over Ground Workers (OGW). Some of them have also been booked, including some in PSA,” he said.





“Our border grid has to stay alert. We have reports that JeM terrorists who are commanded by Pak agencies are developing IED. We have alerted all our forces. It is the first time that launching pads maintained by Pakistan were active during winter. They did not wind up. The first terrorist group infiltrated in Keran sector on March 31. They tried to infiltrate but alert security forces killed them,” he said.





Responding to a question on the number of terrorists at launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC), Singh said: “There is an assessment that the number could be around 150-250 for Kashmir region and 125-150 for Jammu region.”





Singh said that a very significant low number of terrorists have joined terrorist ranks this year and most of them have already been neutralised.





“2018-19 was very successful years as counter-terrorism operations are concerned. Their numbers have fallen considerably. They are trying to prepare more local youths... People appreciated our role post abrogation of Article 370. We have not allowed anybody to put under harassment that was also appreciated by people at large. A very significant low number of terrorists have joined terrorist ranks this year. A large number of them have been neutralised already,” he said.





Singh said that Pakistani terrorists are infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of Lashkar-e-Toiba and JeM.





“There is no such report of Taliban’s hand in the Valley. As of now, Pakistani terrorists are infiltrating to Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of Lashkar-e-Toiba and JeM. They also named an organisation called TRF which we call Terrorist Revival Front. Most of the people joining TRF are from Lashkar-e-Toiba and JeM. Pakistan Army is involved in a big away apart from the ISI. All launching pads are manned by Pakistani Army,” the DGP said.





“I will say that Chenab Valley will be free from militancy soon. There is no militant in Ramban, one in Doda and three in Kishtwar. Weapons with them are in low numbers that’s why they have pistols and grenades. They attempted to drop ammunition through drones but there have been no reports of a successful drop,” he said.







