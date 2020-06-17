



The Indian Army, in its official statement, has said that senior military officials from both sides are currently in a meeting to defuse the situation





Two Indian Army soldiers and an officer lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Tuesday due to a situation that de-escalated into an unprecedented faceoff between the two armies.





"During the de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said in their official statement.







