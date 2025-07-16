



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are preparing to finalise a significant contract for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets by the end of 2025, a move that will substantially strengthen India’s indigenous air combat capabilities and address squadron shortfalls.





This proposed deal, valued at approximately ₹67,000 crore, follows the earlier contract for 83 MK-1A jets signed in 2021, and reflects the IAF’s strong confidence in the Tejas platform, especially after its successful operational deployment in mid-2025 and ongoing production ramp-up.





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a major technological leap over the earlier MK-1 version, featuring advanced avionics, a state-of-the-art Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, modern electronic warfare systems, enhanced maintainability, and integration of indigenous weapon systems.





These upgrades position the MK-1A as a versatile multi-role aircraft, capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, and make it central to India’s ongoing efforts to replace ageing legacy fighters like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27.





Under current plans, HAL is expanding its manufacturing infrastructure in Bangalore and Nashik, with the Nashik plant newly operational and expected to become an important centre for Tejas production. HAL aims to scale up the output to 30 aircraft per year by 2027, leveraging a robust supply chain supported by private sector Indian partners such as TATA Advanced Systems and L&T.





This scale-up is strategically timed to coincide with engine deliveries from General Electric, the supplier of the F404 engines powering the MK-1A. GE has pledged to deliver 24 engines per year starting 2026, resolving previous delays that had hampered Tejas production.





If the deal is signed as scheduled, production of the new batch will commence in 2028, with deliveries set to begin in 2029 and conclude by 2031—a timeline that matches the IAF’s requirement for rapid squadron augmentation amidst regional tensions with Pakistan and China.





The addition of these 97 jets will bring the total TEJAS MK-1A order to 180 units, enabling the IAF to progress toward its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons from the current 31, while also aligning with the national Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) defence initiative.





The impending deal for 97 more TEJAS MK-1A jets marks both a technological and industrial milestone for India: it will not only give the IAF a contemporary, indigenous fighter fleet rivalling regional adversaries’ capabilities, but also reinforce domestic defence manufacturing and supply chain resilience for future projects.





The anticipated contract, due for finalisation by the end of 2025, also underscores HAL’s improved production efficiency and the Tejas program’s strategic centrality in India’s defence planning for the remainder of the decade.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







