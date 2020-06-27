



by Gautam Bambawale





One of the consequences of the Chinese army’s moves this summer in eastern Ladakh, where it has attempted a major change in the status quo, is that India will strengthen its partnerships with the democracies of the world, particularly the US. Strategically, China has nudged India closer to the US.





To display its support to India as well as Southeast Asia, Washington has announced a change in its force posture by drawing down troops in Germany and moving them to the Indo-Pacific theatre. This is an important signal that the US will not sit and watch as China attempts to throw its weight around on the Sino-India border as well as in the South China Sea. Even earlier, the US had moved three of its carrier battle groups to this part of the world as a clear indication of its resolve to tackle Chinese aggressiveness in Asia.





While this is an important indicator of support to India by the US, we should also understand that we will have to fight our battle with China alone. Our soldiers have given an excellent account of themselves in the hand-to-hand combat which ensued on the night of June 15 at the Galwan River Valley. The clear message they conveyed to China is that India will not take Chinese aggressiveness and bullying lying down. India, for one, does not accept Chinese hegemony in Asia.





We can quibble over the number of casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army in Galwan, but there is no doubt that China’s nose has been bloodied. The PLA has suffered its first battlefield casualties in decades.





Now, it is very important to reiterate and reinforce that message sent by our troops, by undertaking a fundamental reassessment and recalibration of our China policy. It cannot be business as usual. This reassessment should be done with a whole of society approach so that a consensus can be built on it. Not only should the opposition political parties be consulted, but other experts in the military, diplomatic and business fields should also be asked to give their ideas, suggestions and views.





However, it cannot be an interminable process with no finite deadline. The situation demands that it be just a few months long and the new policy be implemented before 2020 is out.





One suggestion that merits very serious attention is to not permit Chinese firms to participate in India’s 5G trials and rollout. This will hurt China in the pocket given the enormous market India represents. Many people argue that such economic pushback will hurt India too. That is true, but there can be no gain without pain.





Indians will have to accept a certain degree of pain. If our soldiers can take the pain on the border, surely ordinary Indians can also take the pain of lower revenues, profits or higher prices in order to send a clear-cut signal to China. Geopolitically, India must strengthen its partnerships with the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia and perhaps Indonesia without laying too much stress on strategic autonomy.





This is the time to admit Australia into our Malabar naval exercises. This is the appropriate time to strengthen the Quad and provide it a military angle. Now is the time to enhance our intelligence sharing with all these nations. By changing its force structure and posture, the US is signalling India that she supports us entirely. We do not have to worry about what signal this sends to China. Why? China has sent its own signal by throwing down the gauntlet at India with its moves in eastern Ladakh.





The author is former Ambassador to China, Pakistan & Bhutan







