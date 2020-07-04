



New Delhi: There has been massive global support for India in midst of the stand off with China. Japan was the latest to join the International community in extending support to India.





Japanese Ambassador on Friday said that it hopes for a peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, Ambassador, Satoshi Suzuki tweeted. Japan itself is engaged in a row with the Chinese with regard to the Senkaku Islands.





China's aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with a larger a pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world and these actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," the White House had said on Wednesday.





The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo also welcomed India's decision to ban Chinese mobile apps.





"This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces," French defence minister, Florence Parley had written in a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Violence is in no one's interest, the UK had said in reference to the India-China stand off.





US Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Wednesday had said that China had committed a serious breach of the agreement under which Hong Kong was handed over to the Chinese authorities. We encourage India and China to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border, he had also said.





Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said tensions overt territorial claims are rising across the Indo-Pacific region, as we have seen recently on the disputed border between India and China, and the South China Sea, and the East China Sea, he had also said.





India Has Also Got An Assurance of Steadfast Support From France.



External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian too spoke over the phone and discussed issues relating to contemporary security and political importance. On Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his French counterpart Francois Delattre also held a video conference.





Meanwhile, India is set to get the first batch of four Rafale fighters this month. India has asked France to speed up the delivery of the schedule of 36 Rafale jets under the Rs 59,000 crore deal that was inked in September 2016.





The development comes in the midst of the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control. The first batch comprising 4 to 6 jets are likely to touch down in India on July 27.





According to the original delivery schedule the first four Rafales were to reach Ambala y May this year. All the 36 fighter aircraft were scheduled to be delivered by April 2022. The delivery of the first batch got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India has now sought for the delivery given the heightened tensions with China.





The Indian Air Force's capability has been ramped up immensely, with the induction of the C-17 Globemaster Super Hercules and the CH-47 Chinook. The Indian Army's strike formations are now spearheaded by the T-90 tanks.







