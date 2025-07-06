



India has expressed great interest in Argentina’s lithium reserves, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Buenos Aires in July 2025.





This engagement is part of India’s broader strategy to secure critical minerals essential for its clean energy transition and industrial growth, particularly as lithium is a key component in batteries for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and electronics.





Two major Indian public sector entities—Coal India Limited and Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL)—are actively pursuing lithium assets in Argentina. KABIL, a government joint venture, has already signed five concession agreements for lithium exploration, particularly in the Catamarca province, and is working on finalising investments to enable the production, refining, and export of lithium to India. The aim is to establish a supply chain that supports India’s energy security and industrial ambitions.





Alongside public sector efforts, two Indian-owned private companies—Greenco (India-Based) and World Metal Alloys (Indian-owned, UAE-based)—have also invested in lithium concessions in Argentina, reflecting growing commercial interest and the potential for expanded cooperation in the future.





Argentina is part of the so-called Lithium Triangle (with Bolivia and Chile), which contains some of the world’s richest lithium reserves. The country also possesses significant deposits of copper and rare earth elements, aligning well with India’s need for secure and sustainable mineral resources.





The collaboration is further supported by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mineral resource cooperation signed between India and Argentina in August 2022, with the first Joint Working Group meeting held in January 2025.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Javier Milei discussed expanding cooperation in energy, critical minerals, defence, agriculture, and trade. Modi emphasised that Argentina could serve as a “reliable partner” in supporting India’s developmental journey, especially as India seeks to diversify its energy and mineral supply sources amid global market volatility.





India-Argentina bilateral trade reached USD 5.23 billion in 2024, with India ranking among Argentina’s top five trading partners. While traditional trade focused on edible oils, recent years have seen a shift toward sectors such as mining, energy, and technology, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.





Argentina’s lithium reserves are of strategic importance to India as it accelerates its green energy transition. Both public and private Indian investments are being mobilised to secure access to these critical minerals, with high-level political support and a framework for long-term cooperation in place.





Based On ANI Report





