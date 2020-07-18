



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Stakna post in Leh as a part of his two-day visit to Ladakh where he interacted with troops to boost their morale. According to the sources, a detailed presentation was given to Rajnath Singh by the Indian Air force, with attack formations on display. He would also be visiting the Pangong Tso lake near which the violent clashes of June 15 took place.





During his visit, Rajnath Singh took part in the joint operations at the military base at Stakna where he witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons used by the armed forces at Stakna. The Defence Minister's visit to the region can be seen as a strong message and comes shortly after the conclusion of the military-level talks with China, wherein both countries agreed to assure complete disengagement of their troops. He is being accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.









'Sends A Strong Message'





"It sends out a message of great significance. It shows them that the Defence Minister himself has gone to take stock the situation, it's a significant step. The disengagement process is on, it's a difficult process, they (China) are trying to extend it. But his visit sends out a strong message," said Major General GD Bakshi while speaking on the importance of the Defence Minister's visit.









Brigadier Basant Ponwar also spoke to RepublicTV on the Defence Minister's visit and said, "This is a very strong message being conveyed to the Chinese along the LAC, saying enough is enough, you can not just walk into agreed lines of adjustment. As honourable Prime Minister mentioned, expansionism is an outdated thinking across the globe. It's a message to China that we can apply all means of national power, even other than military. It's a message to tell them to behave in a more responsible manner."





During his visit at the forward post, the Defence Minister inspected a Pika machine gun at Stakna and learnt how to operate it with the help of Army Chief General MM Naravane.









India-China Diplomatic Talks Reaffirm Disengagement



Apart from military-level talks, India and China have issued statements reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. Both countries have agreed to the same as troops deployed along LAC were very close to each other. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon.







