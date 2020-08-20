



The specific customer nation was not mentioned, however, the unnamed customer is certainly India as Israel doesn't sell missiles systems to any other South Asian country





Elbit Systems has won a contract worth approximately $27m to provide air-to-air combat training systems for the navy of a country in South Asia.





The contract will run for a two-year period, followed by a three-year maintenance period, subject to availability.





It outlines the delivery of the EHUD Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation systems, which will be used in the navy’s land base and on aircraft carriers.





The EHUD ACMI provides advanced air-to-air combat training capabilities, which include real-time hit notification and removal, real-time electronic warfare and air-to-air weapon delivery, simulation and advanced reporting.





The system supports many numbers of network participants in real-time through the Elbit Systems data link protocol, which also enables interoperability with current EHUD ACMI systems operated by customers.





The EHUD ACMI training system is currently operated by Air Forces across four continents, including several NATO countries.





Elbit Systems Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “We are proud to supply advanced combat training capabilities to the customer’s navy following the successful operation of these systems by its Air Force.





“Elbit Systems is the Israel Defence Forces’ training and simulation house and our continued investment in this area together with the extensive operational experience we have accumulated, enable us to stay well ahead of the curve, also to the benefit of our international customers.”





Last month, Elbit Systems and the Israeli Navy conducted trials using Elbit’s Skylark C mini unmanned aerial system (UAS) onboard the Seagull unmanned surface vessel (USV) to expand its intelligence-gathering capabilities.







