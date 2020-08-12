



A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist and his four terror associates were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of weapons and warlike stores were also recovered.





Late on August 10 night, the Kupwara Police, 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and 162 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation acting on credible information. The tipoff said about cross- LOC smuggling of weapons by HM terrorist associates and their further delivery to active terrorists.





The local terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat (22), son of Abdullah Bhat, a resident of Lalpora Lolab. The terrorist associates apprehended are-- Altaf Ahmad Mir (35), son of Abdullah Mir, a resident of Hajibal Narizeb Kalarooch (OGW); Gh Mohammad Kohli (35), son of Gh Hassan Kohli, a resident of Warnnow Lolab (OGW); Nizam Din Gujjar (44), son of Mohammad Yaqoob, a resident of Gujarpati Bandipora (OGW); and Ab Qayoom Gujar (29), son of Mirza Gujar, a resident of Khenura Bandipora (OGW).





An AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Chinese Pistol with magazines, 60 AK rounds of 7.62mm, a pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds 9mm and a pouch were recovered during the search operation.





A preliminary investigation has so far revealed that these terror associates had established contacts with terrorist commanders--Reyaz and Amjad both hailing from Bandipora and currently operating at Sonar launch pad as Dett Commanders for smuggling and supply of weapons to terrorists active in the Valley.





Further investigation to ascertain all details of their smuggling activities over the recent past is going on the basis of technical evidence.





An FIR under section 7/25 IA Act and 13, 16, 18, 39 UAPA has been registered at Lalpora Police Station. An investigation is underway.







