



India has firmly rejected the European Union’s latest package of unilateral sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that it does not recognize such measures imposed outside the United Nations framework.





The new EU sanctions, which mark the bloc’s 18th package in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, specifically target the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat—operated by Nayara Energy and co-owned by the Russian energy giant Rosneft—by restricting the export of refined petroleum products, such as petrol and diesel, made from Russian crude oil to European countries.





Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated that India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures, stressing that the country is a responsible international actor and remains fully committed to its legal obligations.





The government underscored that energy security is of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of Indian citizens, highlighting that India’s approach is guided by its national priorities and legal framework.





The MEA also called out what it termed as “double standards” in energy trade, pointing out that European countries have continued to purchase products refined from Russian crude via third countries, even as they tighten measures directed at India and others.





Such a stance, according to Indian officials, undermines the principles of fairness and energy access, especially for developing economies that rely on stable and affordable imports to fulfil domestic demand.





Furthermore, the EU’s latest sanctions lower the crude oil price cap to about $48 per barrel, potentially impacting the economics of Russian oil sales globally, but possibly allowing India access to discounted Russian crude.





The Indian government reiterated that sanctions outside the purview of the UN framework lack legitimacy in its view and should not obstruct the sovereign right of India to ensure affordable and secure energy supplies for its citizens.





India’s official stance is to reject unilateral EU sanctions, to prioritize energy security for its population, and to oppose perceived inconsistencies in the application of trade measures relating to the global energy market.





Based On A PTI Report







