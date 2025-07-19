



The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, in the scenic Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, remains one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in recent Indian history.





This terrorist attack was carried out by five armed militants targeting tourists, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives, including mostly Hindu tourists, a Christian tourist, and a local Muslim pony ride operator who valiantly tried to intervene.





Following the United States' designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), China issued an official response addressing both the US action and the broader issues of regional security.

The TRF, identified as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba—a Pakistan-based terror group—was linked directly to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, marking the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The US State Department's move was recognized as a significant step in combating terrorist activities in the South Asian region, highlighting TRF's responsibility for numerous attacks targeting both civilians and Indian security forces in recent years.

In response, Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, condemned the terrorist attack unequivocally, reasserting China's consistent position against terrorism. Lin emphasized that China "firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22."

He called for regional countries to enhance their counterterrorism cooperation and highlighted the need for collective efforts to maintain regional security and stability.

This statement demonstrates China's alignment in principle with international efforts against terrorism and its support for global and regional mechanisms to address terrorist threats.

Notably, China's statement praised the US for its efforts in opposing terrorism, reflecting a rare public concordance on counterterrorism policy despite wider geopolitical differences.

The call for coordinated regional action also suggests Beijing’s recognition of the cross-border nature of such security threats, particularly given the operational links between groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, TRF, and networks within Pakistan.

China’s response, while supportive of the US designation, stops short of directly criticizing Pakistan, a close ally, but it underscores the growing international consensus regarding the destabilizing role of terrorist proxies operating from within Pakistani territory.





China urged regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation, calling for a joint effort to maintain regional security and stability. This declaration by China underscores the shared threat terrorism poses and the necessity for collaborative regional strategies to combat it.





The Pahalgam attack and subsequent international responses illustrate the complexities of terrorism in South Asia, where proxy groups often obscure state involvement, and underscore the international community's role in enhancing counterterrorism measures through designations and diplomatic cooperation. The concerted efforts of the United States and China serve as pivotal contributions to bolstering security in a volatile region, reflecting a unified front against terrorism.





The Pahalgam attack remains a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. The U.S. designation of The Resistance Front as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and the strong condemnation by China both highlight a critical moment of international solidarity aimed at reinforcing counterterrorism operations and regional stability in South Asia.





This coordinated global response is crucial in addressing the underlying threats and deterring future acts of terrorism in the region.





Based On ANI Report







