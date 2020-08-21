



India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is all set to go into sea after its harbour and basin trails, which will be helpful amid border tensions.





Amid continuing tensions with China over the territorial dispute, top Indian Navy commanders met on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) to discuss its preparedness to deal with the situation and its deployments to counter the activities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). The meeting happened when China has taken a rigid stand on the border issue and are showing reluctance to disengage from the Finger area, Depsang and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh sector. India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant is all set to hit the seas from the bay.





According to Naval sources, INS Vikrant has finished its harbour trials and is slated for basin trials. After the completion of basins, it will be ready for sea trials. Notably, it is believed that by the year 2023, INS Vikrant will be completely incorporated into the Indian Navy. The Navy also has plans to urgently acquire and deploy autonomous underwater vessels and other unmanned systems and sensors to keep a close eye on the movement of the PLAN from Malacca Straits towards the Indian Ocean region, sources said.







