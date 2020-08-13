



Intelligence inputs show a huge presence of terrorists in launch pads and camps right on the line of control





New Delhi: All eyes are on Ladakh, but there hasn't been a letup in Pakistan's efforts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.





A special effort is being made this year: this is the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of two union territories-- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.





Intelligence inputs show a huge presence of terrorists, not only the principal operators like the Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaishe Mohammad, but also fringe elements like Al Badr. Intelligence sources have identified dozens of terrorists, in launch pads and camps right on the line of control.





There is also talk of deploying terrorists associated with the Taliban in Afghanistan in Jammu and Kashmir. This is being coordinated by the UJC, the Jihadi outfit along with the ISI, the Pakistan Army's intelligence agency, reports said.





Intelligence sources said there are:





• 6 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists at Sardali, in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, opposite the Macchal sector, where 56 Rashtriya Rifles is located

• There is a mixed group of 7 members of the LET and the Hizbul Mujahideen opposite Macchal, in Phulwal

• 3 LET terrorists have been spotted in the Degwar area, opposite the Krishna Ghati sector

• There are 5 LET men at Gidran, opposite Bhimber Galli







