New Delhi: In a signal to Pakistan and China, in case the two countries decide to join hands against India, the Indian Air Force said it is fully prepared to conduct night or day operations on both fronts.





Heavy air activity has been witnessed on the forward airbase during both day and night.





Pakistan is around 50 kilometres from the forward airbase and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is around 80 kilometres.





Rafale Jets Conduct 'Familiarisation' Sorties Over Ladakh



India has deployed its frontline fighters, helicopters and transport aircraft including the Su-30MKI and C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton-32 at a strategically located airbase near Khardungla pass.





With border tensions along the LAC, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.







