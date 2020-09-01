



The protest in Norway comes in the wake a similar incident in Sweden's Malmo on Friday, where protesters clashed with police after right-wing extremists burned a copy of the Quran.





Clashes broke out at an anti-Islam rally, organised by the group Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN), in capital Oslo on Saturday.





The rally took place near the parliament building, and was ended earlier than scheduled owing to the protests.





Hundreds of counter-protesters also gathered, banging drums and chanting "No racists in our streets."





News agency NTB reported that a female member of SIAN ripped pages from the Quran and spat on them.





The woman, who has previously been charged and acquitted of hate speech, told counter-protesters: "Look, now I will desecrate the Quran."





Clashes then erupted, with authorities using pepper spray and tear gas to keep the rival groups apart.





Police arrested 29 people, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.





