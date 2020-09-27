



UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his government's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a "force multiplier" for the global economy.





Addressing the historic 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Modi said India's experiences and its developmental journey marked with its ups and downs will only add to strengthening the path to global welfare.





"In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a 'Self-reliant India'," he said.





"A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy," he said.





To address the economic stress brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Modi government announced an over Rs 20 lakh crore AatmaNirbhar Bharat program aimed at boosting domestic capacity and cutting reliance on imports.





"Following the mantra of 'Reform-Perform-Transform', India has made great efforts to bring about transformation in the lives of millions of its citizens," he said.





In just about 4-5 years, India has brought over 400 million people into the formal financial sector.





"This was not an easy task. But India has proved that it can be done."





In the same period, 600 million people have been freed from open defecation.





"This was not an easy task. But India has achieved it."





Also, more than 500 million people have been provided access to free health care services in just about 2-3 years.





"Today, India is one of the leaders in digital transactions. Today, India is providing digital access to its millions of citizens, and in the process ensuring empowerment and transparency," he said.





The government has just a few days ago initiated a huge project for connecting India's 6 lakh villages with broadband optical fibre, he said.





Prime Minister Modi said his government has ensured that there is no discrimination in extending the benefits of all the schemes and initiatives to every citizen of the country.





"Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are the biggest beneficiaries of the largest microfinancing scheme of the world," he said adding India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.





"In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world," he added.







