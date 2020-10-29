



The Russian Helicopters holding, part of the Rostec State Corporation, will supply more than 120 helicopters, of which 18 are combat helicopters, to China under the 2019 contracts which was stated in the report of Rostec last year. This is reported by Izvestia.





“During 2019, Russian Helicopters JSC signed contracts for the supply of the following Russian-made helicopter equipment to China: 68 Mi-171 helicopters (including the upgraded Mi-171E), 18 Mi-171Sh (military transport) helicopters, 14 helicopters Mi-171 with a VK-2500 engine, 21 Ansat helicopters," the document says.





In addition, the report notes, that JSC Russian Helicopters handed over the first eight helicopters to the Russian National Air Ambulance Service: four Ansats and four Mi-8s. By 2021, the organization plans to deliver 87 medical helicopters.





“JSC Russian Helicopters, within the framework of the MAKS-2019 aerospace show, presented for the first time the Ansat helicopter with a high comfort cabin made in the style of the Aurus brand,” the document says.





The interior design project was created by employees of JSC Russian Helicopters and the Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Institute.





Key Acquisition: Mi-171Sh Assault Transport Helicopter





The Russian military is preparing for a significant "storm" development – as in serial production of its upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm military transport helicopter, which will be equipped with guided missiles. Production on the new model will begin in two years, state media reported.





The Mi-171Sh is the latest updated version of the Mi-17, which entered service in the Soviet Red Army in the 1970s and which saw use as an armed gunship version.





Mission And Primary Tasks





The Mi-171Sh military/transport helicopter is designed to transport personnel, cargo and equipment inside the cargo cabin or on an external sling, drop tactical air assault forces and reconnaissance and sabotage groups, destroy ground targets and carry the wounded. Additional versions of the helicopter are available: search & rescue, fire-fighting, ambulance, corporate.





Airborne Equipment And Armaments





The Mi-171Sh was specifically designed for operating in combat missions in local armed conflicts. The design incorporates a five-bladed main rotor, a tail rotor and non-retractable tricycle nose-wheel landing gear.





The glassed-in cockpit accommodates three crew and cabin houses up to 36 troops, or up to 12 casualties on stretchers. The helicopters are equipped with modern avionics and instrumental equipment, to operate in all weather conditions at any time of the day.





The armour protection provided over the crew cabin and vital units increases the combat survivability of the helicopter. The helicopter has an IR-decoy dispensing system to counter an infrared homing surface-to-air missile or air-to-air missile.





The fuel tank self-sealing covers and polyurethane foam protection avoid the possibility of fuel explosions and leakage in case of combat damage.





The Mi-171Sh is armed with a Shturm-V high-precision guided missile system. The missiles can destroy modern battle tanks protected by explosive reactive armour, fortified points and aerial targets.





The Shturm-V missile complex launches Ataka supersonic missiles equipped with a hollow-charge warhead for defeating armoured targets. The missile can destroy aerial targets with a fragmentation warhead and lightly armoured combat materiel by using a high-explosive warhead.





The Mi-171Sh is also provided with hardpoints to carry up to 80 S-8 unguided rockets and GSh-23L 23mm cannons, with an ammunition load of 500 rounds.





Key Advantages





operability in any geographical and climatic conditions, day and night, and low weather;

operability in high-altitude and hot conditions;

versatility (capability to effectively perform assault/transport and combat tasks during one mission sortie);

capability to land on unprepared sites at night and in limited adverse weather conditions;

heavy armour protection;

high target approach accuracy through the use of a satellite navigation system;

high safety and single-engine flight and landing capability;

high efficiency of loading/unloading of cargo and paratroopers through the presence of two doors on the sides of the helicopter and a powered ramp.







