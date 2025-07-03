

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is accelerating development across a suite of critical fixed-wing combat aircraft programs while shifting its corporate focus toward advanced research, digital manufacturing, and international partnerships.





In a recent interview, HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil outlined the company’s strategy to maintain its central role in India’s defence sector as it evolves to meet new technological and industrial challenges.





A major highlight is the TEJAS MK-2 Light Combat Aircraft, which is advancing through its development phase. The MK-2 builds on the MK-1A—set for delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF) by March 2026—by introducing a more digital design and manufacturing process. The MK-2 utilises 3D digital renderings and laser scanning for precision, although it currently lacks a full ‘digital twin’ for virtual testing.





HAL expects to roll out the first MK-2 prototype in early 2026, with a maiden flight later that year. The IAF is anticipated to order at least eight squadrons (100–130 units) to replace ageing Jaguar and Mirage 2000 fleets in the 2035–2040 time-frame.





HAL is also spearheading the “Super-30” upgrade program for 84 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters, aiming to modernize avionics, sensors, and electronic warfare capabilities with indigenous technology.





This five-year design and development project will replace legacy Russian systems with Indian-made alternatives, enhancing combat effectiveness and self-reliance. The upgrade is considered vital as the Su-30MKI fleet is expected to remain operational until mid-century.





Production of new Su-30MKIs is being revived after a 2019 pause, with a contract for 12 additional aircraft and ongoing delivery of Saturn AL-31FP engines from HAL’s Koraput facility. Despite previous supply chain challenges with Russian components, HAL reports that the situation has stabilized.





Another transformative initiative is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, India’s flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter project. The AMCA is progressing through its prototype phase, with the government now inviting private industry participation—a significant shift from past practice, where HAL was the default lead.





The IAF is expected to acquire 120 AMCAs, and the move to broaden industrial participation aims to boost employment and export prospects while allowing HAL to focus on its core strengths like integration, testing, and delivery.





In training aircraft, HAL has relaunched the troubled HJT-36 intermediate jet trainer as the ‘Yashas’, incorporating major modifications to resolve long-standing aerodynamic issues. Four upgraded jets will be leased to the IAF for evaluation, with future potential as a light attack platform. HAL expects the HJT-36 to become a mainstay for pilot training, bridging the gap between basic trainers and advanced jet trainers.





On the frontier of unmanned systems, HAL is advancing the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, which will operate in tandem with the TEJAS as a mothership for unmanned aerial vehicles. The CATS Warrior has completed its first engine ground run, with flight control and aerodynamic testing scheduled ahead of a planned first flight in 2027. The system represents a leap in integrating manned and unmanned operations for enhanced mission flexibility and reduced pilot risk.





HAL’s evolving business model now places greater emphasis on self-funded research and development, with an annual R&D investment of approximately ₹2,500 Crores ($300 million).





The company is also prioritizing partnerships to secure supply chains, especially as global defence supply dynamics shift in response to geopolitical events. HAL advocates for increased local production and joint ventures with international firms to position India as a global aerospace manufacturing hub.





DK Sunil underscores HAL’s transformation from a conservative, government-dependent entity to a proactive innovator and collaborator, ready to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of India’s aerospace and defence sector.





With major projects like the TEJAS MK-2, AMCA, and CATS Warrior, alongside a robust R&D pipeline and openness to private sector collaboration, HAL is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s ambitions for aerospace self-reliance and export growth over the next decade.





Based On Flight Global Report







