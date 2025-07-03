



Former U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, labelling him a "Communist Lunatic" and vowing to prevent him from "destroying" New York. Trump made these remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, asserting that as President, he holds "all the levers and have all the cards" to stop Mamdani from implementing his agenda.





Trump further threatened to have Mamdani arrested and deported if he refuses to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in New York, a stance that Mamdani forcefully condemned as an attack on democracy and an attempt to intimidate dissenting New Yorkers.





Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York State Assembly member representing Queens, secured the Democratic nomination after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and several other candidates in a ranked-choice primary.





Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, is known for his progressive platform, which includes fare-free city buses, a rent freeze on stabilized units, city-owned grocery stores, universal child care, the construction of 200,000 affordable housing units, comprehensive public safety reform, and a $30 minimum wage by 2030.





He also advocates for higher taxes on corporations and individuals earning over $1 million annually, and has been outspoken on international issues, including pledging to abide by International Criminal Court warrants against Israeli leaders.





Mamdani's campaign has been powered by grassroots support, with endorsements from prominent progressives such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His victory in the primary was widely seen as a significant shift in New York City's political landscape, energising a base seeking bold reforms to address affordability and inequality.





In response to Trump's threats, Mamdani stated that he would not be intimidated and accused the former president of attempting to silence those who oppose federal immigration enforcement in the city.





The general election for New York City mayor is scheduled for November 4, 2025, where Mamdani will face incumbent Eric Adams, who is running as an independent after being charged with federal corruption, as well as other challengers. If elected, Mamdani would become the city's first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest in modern history.





Based On ANI Report







