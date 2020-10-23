



GRSE has a record of making most warships. This company has built 90 warships for India. Also, more than 700 vessels have been made for different countries so far. Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Mauritius Coast Guard are regular customers of this company





The fourth and final anti-submarine warship INS Kavaratti, built by the warship-making public sector defence venture Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), will be inducted into the Navy today. Army Chief General MN Narwane will witness this golden moment. The remarkable thing is that 90 per cent of the INS Kavaratti is entirely indigenous, and GRSE, which has given shape to this indigenous warship, has so far made about 90 warships.





GRSE Major Products Include: Frigate, ASW Corvette, Missile Corvette, Landing Ship Tank, Landing Craft Utility, Survey Vessel, Fleet Replacement Tanker, Offshore Patrol Vessel, Fast Patrol Vessel, Water Jet Fast Attack Craft, Hover Craft & Fast Interceptor Boat.





Initiative Under Make in India





GRSEs have manufactured ships for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard under the "Make in India" initiative of the Central Government. This provides a competitive advantage to indigenous manufacturers. Recently, the Ministry of Defence prohibited all defence equipment since Indian companies increasingly make new defence equipment in India. One of them is also GRSE. As part of the "Make in India" initiative, the company has made considerable efforts in the last few years to increase indigenization. As in the earlier warships, all the equipment used in them were imported from abroad. Now, most of the equipment is either manufactured by the company itself or procured from indigenous companies.





GRSE is a ship manufacturing company in India under the Ministry of Defence's administrative control, which primarily caters to the shipbuilding and requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.





GRSE Also Manufactures Engines: GRSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from its shipbuilding division, which has contributed 94.14%, 90.13%, 92.19%, and 94.76% to GRSE's gross income in 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. Apart from its ship and warship manufacturing capabilities, GRSE is also active in engine manufacturing and other engineering activities. The Engineering Division manufactures deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges, and marine pumps.





Over the years, GRSE has developed capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and has contributed significantly to our country's indigenous warship building program. The shipbuilding product line extends from technologically sophisticated frigates and Corvettes to Fast Patrol Vessels.





Legacy of five decades GRSE has manufactured and delivered ships ranging from small to large and advanced vessels, including frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, and Fast patrol ships.





GRSE has built and supplied more than 750 vessels to carry seals and material to monitor the coastline. Over the years, the company has responded to the various shipbuilding needs of the Indian Defence Services. It has evolved from the construction of simple ships to the construction of large and technologically advanced warships. Currently, GRSE has three separate facilities for shipbuilding.







