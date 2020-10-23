



New Delhi: As tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continue, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness and combat-readiness of the Indian Navy’s principal combatants.





Principal combatants refer to warships deployed at sea for operations.





The review comes just days after India announced Australia’s participation in the upcoming Malabar maritime exercise next month as part of the Quad — a move China was not in favour of.





During the review, Admiral Singh said the Navy would continue maintaining a high-tempo of operations in the coming months in the backdrop of the prevailing security situation. He also complimented the Carrier Battle Group and its combatants for accurate and effective weapon firings, which highlighted the Navy’s readiness to meet emergent contingencies.





‘Indian Navy Combat-Ready’





According to a government statement, during an interaction with naval personnel at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka, Admiral Singh along with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, emphasised on key issues of repairs, maintenance, spares support and op-logistics for afloat units to sharpen their war-fighting capabilities.





“He also reiterated aspects of cyber-security, force protection against terrorist attacks, asymmetric warfare and exhorted all personnel to maintain the highest-level of alertness,” the statement mentioned.





The Navy chief also embarked on the Carrier Battle Group, comprising Vikramaditya, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships and integral swing-role fighters and helicopters.





He also visited indigenous guided-missile destroyer Chennai, where weapon firings, air-to-air combat operations, anti-submarine drills and fleet manoeuvres were demonstrated to him.





He also visited Fleet Support Ship Deepak and aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, where he witnessed the Carrier Battle Group’s capabilities for integral fleet air defence and strike, the statement mentioned.





“The Indian Navy has remained mission-deployed and combat-ready across the IOR (Indian Ocean Region), even through rough seas during the monsoon period, towards maintaining the maritime security of the nation,” the statement mentioned.





Admiral Singh also conveyed appreciation for the Navy’s contributions in ‘Op SamudraSetu’ under which the Navy repatriated Indian citizens from several countries, and towards providing medical and logistics assistance to India’s friendly neighbours in the IOR as part of ‘Mission SAGAR’.





“CNS (Chief of Navy Staff) highlighted that tri-service synergy and coordination has peaked with establishment of the Department of Military Affairs as was visibly demonstrated in the joint response of the three Services to recent events,” the statement quoted the Navy chief as saying.





He also visited the Naval Aircraft Yard station in Goa before leaving for Delhi.







