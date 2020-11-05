



NEW DELHI: In the wake of a terror attack in Vienna that left five dead, the Austrian embassy in New Delhi announced that they would be closed to the public until November 11 as a precautionary measure. Security forces have stepping up their vigil near the embassy, officials said. The embassy’s notice said: “We ask for your understanding.”





Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Vienna tweeted: “The Embassy would like to assure the Indian community in Vienna we are in touch with authorities for your safety. All are advised to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large.”





PM Narendra Modi too on Tuesday extended his solidarity with the European nation.







