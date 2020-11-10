Proud Moment: Malhoutra holding Patang (Left), the UAV developed by Dynamatic





Dynamatic will collaborate with IIT Kanpur for joint indigenous development of innovative Unmanned Aerial Systems of Various types for wide range of applications for Indian Defence forces. Both the organizations have identified strong mutual interest to leverage respective capabilities and undertake design, development, manufacturing of wide range of UAVs and other related technologies. The jointly developed products would substitute the currently imported UAVs with superior indigenous technology that would enable self-reliance at a reduced cost.





Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has been conducting cutting edge research in various domains related to defence and homeland security industries and have developed several technologies and filed multiple patents in areas related to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) development. To commercialize these technologies and put them to the service of the nation, to truly realize the dream of ‘Atmanirbharta’ IIT Kanpur has decided to partner with Dynamatic Technologies Limited, which is global Tier 1 supplier to Domestic OEMs like HAL, BEL and International OEMs Airbus Boeing, Bell and is a global leader in manufacturing technologies. The Company is involved in R&D of latest technologies in the fields of Aerospace, Agriculture, Hydraulics and Homeland Security.





The MoU was signed by Dean of R&D, IIT Kanpur Prof. A. R. Harish and Mr. Arvind Mishra, ED & Global COO Dynamatic Hydraulics in the presence of Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur and Dr. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd



Prof. Karandikar called this collaboration with Dynamatic Technologies Limited as an important development that would support the ongoing R&D activities at IIT Kanpur in the domain of Unmanned Systems and Robotics aimed at enable rapid commercialization of existing solutions for greater good of various users ranging from police, para-military and defence forces.





This partnership between Dynamatic and IIT Kanpur is unique, as it brings Academia and Industry together to develop new products specific to customer requirement. This collaboration will fast track concept to development using the state-of-the art facilities and resources available across IITK and Dynamatic.” Udayant Malhoutra





About Dynamatic





Dynamatic Technologies manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for the Aerospace and Defence, Hydraulics and Automotive businesses. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, UK, Germany and USA and is in the global supply chain of leading OEMs in these sectors.





Dynamatic has three design laboratories in India and Europe and is a leading Private R&D Organisation, with numerous inventions and patents to its credit. Additionally, the company owns and operates a sophisticated metrology laboratory, a material sciences laboratory and a research farm. The Company and its Subsidiaries employ around 65 scientists and 650 engineers with expertise in Mechanical Engineering, Advanced Computer Aided Engineering, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering, Fluid Dynamics and Defence & Aerospace Research.





