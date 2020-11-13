



Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling at Uri in the morning





Seven people, including a sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF), two Army men and three civilians, were killed in heavy Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. BSF spokesman N.S. Boparai told THE WEEK that Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling at Uri in the morning in which BSF sub-inspector Rakesh was killed and another injured. He said the officer was killed after being injured in the head.





Another injured trooper was shifted to hospital for treatment. Boparai said three civilians were also injured in the shelling. However, government officials said four civilians were injured in the shelling and all of them succumbed to the injuries.





According to sources, Pakistan also targeted the posts of Indian Army in Uri in which two Army men were killed. The shelling was reported from the Balkote area of Uri. The slain Army men belonged to the 18th Maratha, sources said.





Pakistan is also shelling the forward areas in Gurez close to the Line of Control in which five civilians, including two minor girls were injured at Bagote. The injured were removed to a primary health centre in Bagtore for treatment.





Three civilians were also injured in Pooch district of Jammu due to heavy Pakistani shelling that created panic in the area. Three persons were injured at a Saujiyan bus stand after a shell exploded close by.





Army spokesman colonel Rajesh Kalia in a statement said: “Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran Sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops. This was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Keran sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given.’’





He said the ceasefire violation spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors. This is the second infiltration attempt within a week, he added. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machil Sector on November 7-8 was foiled after three terrorists were eliminated.





The Indian Army is well poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into J&K.







