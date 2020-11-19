



The Indian Navy is looking to leasing certain military platforms under the newly minted policy allowing lease of military hardware.





The Vice-Chief of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, while speaking at the symposium on “Leveraging leasing for force level maintenance & modernisation”, organised by the FICCI, said leasing could mitigate short-term capability gaps.





The Navy looks to lease operational support and auxiliary vessels and those could be mine-sweepers, utility helicopters and unmanned platforms (UAV).







