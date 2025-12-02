



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system on 2 December 2025 at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.





The test achieved a precisely controlled velocity of 800 km/h, simulating extreme aerodynamic loads akin to frontline fighter jets during critical flight phases.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed it as a major milestone in indigenous defence capabilities, placing India among nations with advanced in-house testing expertise.​





The trial confirmed three critical components of the emergency escape chain: canopy severance, ejection sequencing, and complete aircrew recovery. Canopy severance uses a fragilization pattern to shatter the cockpit canopy in milliseconds, creating a clear path for ejection.





Ejection sequencing ensures the pilot's seat deploys rockets in precise order, while full recovery was simulated with an instrumented Anthropomorphic Test Dummy capturing loads, accelerations, and moments.​





A dual-sled system propelled the forebody of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS using phased solid propellant rocket motors. Conducted with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the dynamic test surpassed static evaluations like zero-zero ejections by replicating real-world high-speed conditions.





Indian Air Force officials and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine witnessed the event, with data recorded via onboard and ground imaging.​





This capability bolsters pilot safety for indigenous platforms like Tejas, reducing reliance on foreign systems amid India's self-reliance push in defence.





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat praised the team's execution, underscoring advancements in canopy severance systems (CSS) for in-flight and ground emergencies. The test video, shared by official channels, visually demonstrates the rapid sequence under duress.​





Based On ANI Report







