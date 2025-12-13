



India has delivered a measured and restrained response to Russia's ambitious proposals for enhanced defence collaboration, particularly concerning advanced platforms such as the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter, long-range drones, and submarines, according to a report on The Hindu web portal.





Officials familiar with the developments indicate that Moscow's repeated overtures in the lead-up to President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to India failed to elicit significant enthusiasm from New Delhi.





A senior Indian official revealed that Russia actively promoted equipment including the Geran series of kamikaze drones, submarines, and aircraft during preparatory discussions. Despite these efforts, India displayed limited interest, prioritising the cultivation of indigenous defence products over fresh imports.





High expectations surrounded the potential for major defence announcements on the sidelines of Putin's visit, yet no such breakthroughs materialised. While 19 agreements were signed to bolster bilateral trade, key collaborations involving the Su-57 or Russia's S-500 air defence system remained absent from the outcomes.





This tepid reception aligns with India's resolute drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, often termed 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in strategic circles. The nation has shifted from heavy reliance on foreign arms to bolstering domestic capabilities, marking a profound transformation in its defence posture.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exemplified this paradigm shift during his address on Sunday, 7 December 2025, in Leh. While dedicating 125 newly completed projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he emphasised India's evolving self-sufficiency.





Singh noted that domestic defence production has soared to a record ₹1.51 lakh crore, a staggering increase from ₹46,000 crore in 2014. This growth underscores a decade-long surge in manufacturing prowess.





Moreover, India's defence exports have skyrocketed from under ₹1,000 crore to nearly ₹24,000 crore over the same period. These figures reflect not merely quantitative expansion but a qualitative leap in technological independence.





The Geran drones, Russia's adapted version of Iran's Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, have proven pivotal in Moscow's Ukraine operations. Employed in low-cost, high-volume attrition tactics through mass salvo attacks, they represent an economical warfare tool.





Nevertheless, Indian manufacturers and military services have shown scant interest in procuring these drones. This reluctance stems from a strategic preference for home-grown alternatives amid ongoing conflicts and global supply chain uncertainties.





The backdrop to these exchanges includes the 23rd Working Group Meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation, held in Moscow on 29 October 2025. Co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), and Andrey A. Boytsov, First Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), the session covered tri-service cooperation and defence research and development.





The meeting culminated in a signed Protocol delineating new avenues for collaboration and mutual advancement. However, high-value defence deals continue to elude both sides, highlighting persistent gaps in alignment.





Russia's persistence in pitching the Su-57 underscores its desire to deepen ties with India, a long-standing partner in military aviation. The stealth fighter, envisioned as a cornerstone of Moscow's air superiority doctrine, has faced production delays and export hesitations.





India's AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program, aimed at indigenous fifth-generation fighters, likely tempers enthusiasm for the Su-57. Collaborative overtures on the S-500, Russia's premier long-range air defence system, similarly met with caution, as New Delhi advances its own Project Kusha.





Long-range drones and submarines represent another thrust from Russia, leveraging its expertise in unmanned systems and underwater warfare. Yet, India's burgeoning drone ecosystem—bolstered by private firms and DRDO initiatives—reduces the appeal of foreign acquisitions.





Submarine offers tap into the ongoing Kalvari-class (Scorpene) collaboration, but India's focus on nuclear-powered submarines under Project 75I and indigenous designs prioritises technology transfer over outright purchases.





This dynamic occurs against a complex geopolitical canvas. India's multi-alignment strategy balances Russian partnerships with deepening ties to the West, including US collaborations on MQ-9B drones and F-414 engines for TEJAS MK-2.





The Ukraine conflict has further complicated matters, prompting India to diversify suppliers while maintaining strategic autonomy. Russia's battlefield innovations, like Geran drones, offer tactical insights but do not override self-reliance imperatives.





Economically, surging domestic production alleviates foreign exchange pressures and fosters a robust defence industrial base. Public sector undertakings like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), alongside private players such as Tata Advanced Systems, drive this momentum.





Defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu exemplify infrastructure investments yielding tangible results. Innovations in missiles, radars, and avionics further cement India's credentials as an emerging defence exporter.





Russia, facing Western sanctions, views India as a vital market for sustaining its military-industrial complex. Joint ventures like the BrahMos missile and AK-203 rifles demonstrate enduring synergy, yet big-ticket platforms demand mutual concessions.





Future India-Russia defence engagements will likely emphasise co-development and technology transfer over off-the-shelf deals. The Protocol from the October meeting signals incremental progress in areas like electronics and propulsion.





India's lukewarm stance on Russian pitches reaffirms a maturing strategic calculus. By prioritising 'Make in India', New Delhi not only enhances national security but positions itself as a global defence hub.





As bilateral trade agreements flourish, defence cooperation evolves cautiously. Both nations stand to gain from aligned R&D efforts, potentially unlocking next-generation technologies amid shifting global power dynamics.





This episode illustrates India's confident navigation of great-power overtures, blending pragmatism with ambition in pursuit of true strategic independence.





Based On The Hindu Report







