



India's Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, has announced that the third indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridaman, stands poised for imminent commissioning following the completion of its final sea trials.





This development markedly bolsters the naval arm of India's nuclear triad, enhancing the nation's underwater deterrence posture alongside established air and land-based capabilities. The 7,000-ton vessel, an upgraded Arihant-class SSBN, embodies approximately 70 per cent indigenous content, reflecting strides in the 'Make in India' defence initiative.​





Launched in November 2021 under the secretive Advanced Technology Vessel project, INS Aridaman follows INS Arihant, commissioned in 2016, and INS Arighat, inducted in August 2024.





Powered by an advanced 83 MW pressurised water reactor from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, the submarine achieves submerged speeds up to 24 knots with reduced acoustic signature for superior stealth. Contributions from firms such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Power underscore India's growing self-reliance in complex systems like sonar, navigation, and fire control.​





During a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi highlighted concurrent naval advancements, including the near-finalisation of the Project 75 India deal for six stealth submarines.





The Indian Navy anticipates delivery of the first four Rafale-M carrier-based fighter jets from a ₹64,000 crore agreement with France by 2028 or 2029, significantly augmenting maritime air power. These procurements align with efforts to elevate overall combat readiness amid regional tensions.​





The Navy Chief detailed the Navy's pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, where aggressive deployments, including carrier battle groups, confined the Pakistan Navy to ports or the Makran coast.





This posturing disrupted Pakistani maritime traffic, elevating merchant shipping insurance costs and imposing economic pressure. Admiral Tripathi noted sustained high readiness in the Western Arabian Sea over recent months, with the operation described as ongoing without further elaboration.​





India joins an elite cadre of nations—the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China—possessing nuclear-powered submarines, fortifying its 'credible minimum deterrence' and 'no first use' doctrine established post-Pokhran-II tests in 1998.





The SSBN program remains a cornerstone of strategic autonomy, with INS Aridaman's induction by late 2025 set to expand sea-based second-strike options. Such capabilities affirm India's advocacy for global nuclear disarmament while safeguarding national security imperatives.​





Based On PTI Report







