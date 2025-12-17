



Ministry of Defence has marked a significant milestone in its military modernisation efforts with the induction of the final three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters into the Indian Army.





On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, these advanced rotorcraft arrived at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, paving the way for their formal integration into the 451 Army Aviation Squadron stationed at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.





This delivery completes a fleet of six Apaches, fully operationalising the Army's first dedicated Apache unit.





The procurement stems from a landmark $600 million contract signed in February 2020 with Boeing, the American manufacturer, as part of broader efforts to bolster India's armoured strike capabilities.





The initial batch of three helicopters reached India earlier in 2025, but the process faced setbacks, including a 15-month delay from the original May 2024 schedule due to persistent global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and logistical hurdles.





The journey of the final tranche proved particularly challenging. In November 2025, a specialised Antonov AN-124 cargo plane departed from Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona, carrying the helicopters.





It made a refuelling stop in England but encountered a major snag when Turkey denied overflight clearance, grounding the aircraft for nearly a week and forcing a temporary return to the United States before resuming the route to India.





This induction aligns closely with high-level diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Washington. In July 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic discussion with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, where both leaders reviewed ongoing defence initiatives.





The United States reaffirmed its commitment during the call, promising delivery of the first three Apaches within two weeks and the balance by November—a timeline that, despite hurdles, has now been met.





Strategically, the squadron's basing at Jodhpur positions it ideally for operations along India's western frontier facing Pakistan. Raised in March 2024 specifically to address these requirements, the unit enhances the Army's deep-strike and reconnaissance prowess in arid and semi-arid terrains typical of Rajasthan and beyond.





The AH-64E Apache stands as the pinnacle of multi-role attack helicopter technology, renowned globally for its versatility in all-weather and diverse terrain conditions.





Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, including the Longbow fire-control radar, advanced sensors, and a suite of precision-guided munitions such as Hellfire missiles, AGM-114 air-to-ground rockets, and a 30mm chain gun, it excels in anti-armour roles, close air support, and armed reconnaissance.





Its integration into the Indian Army represents a quantum leap in offensive capabilities, particularly for high-intensity conflicts where rapid, night-capable strikes are essential. The Apache's ability to network with ground forces and other air assets via data links further amplifies its effectiveness, enabling real-time battlefield management and coordinated operations.





For the Indian Army, which has long relied on ageing Mi-24/35 and Mi-28 variants alongside indigenous efforts like the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, the Apaches fill a critical gap in dedicated heavy attack aviation. Stationed at Jodhpur, they will deter potential aggressions along the Line of Control and international border with Pakistan, providing commanders with a potent tool for pre-emptive or responsive strikes.





This delivery underscores deepening Indo-US defence ties, evolving from the foundational 2008 Defence Framework Agreement through initiatives like COMCASA and BECA, which facilitate secure communications and geospatial intelligence sharing.





Amidst India's push for self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat, such imports complement indigenous programmes, with technology transfer elements in the Apache deal aiding local maintenance and potential upgrades.





Specialised pilot training—already underway at US facilities—and integration with India's diverse threat environment, from mountainous northern borders to maritime domains. Nonetheless, the full operationalisation of the 451 Squadron signals readiness for evolving security dynamics.





Looking ahead, the Indian Army eyes further enhancements, including potential additional Apache orders and synergies with the Indian Air Force's own 22 Apaches. This induction not only fortifies western defences but also sets a precedent for timely execution of future procurements, reinforcing India's strategic posture in a volatile region.





