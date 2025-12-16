



In a landmark event, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a pivotal law ratifying the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) with India, marking a significant enhancement in bilateral military cooperation.





This agreement, now officially published on Russia's legal acts website, establishes clear procedures for the mutual deployment of military formations, warships, and aircraft between the two nations' territories. The move comes swiftly after Putin's recent visit to New Delhi, underscoring the momentum in defence ties amid evolving global security dynamics.





RELOS represents a cornerstone in the strategic partnership between Russia and India, both long-standing allies with deep-rooted military collaboration.





For India, which has historically relied on Russia for a substantial portion of its defence hardware—including fighter jets, submarines, and missile systems—this pact facilitates smoother logistical support during joint exercises, humanitarian missions, or potential contingency operations.





It eliminates bureaucratic hurdles that previously complicated such deployments, allowing for rapid response capabilities.





The ratification follows intensive negotiations that aligned with India's push for indigenous defence production while maintaining robust ties with Moscow.





Under RELOS, Russian naval vessels could berth at Indian ports for resupply, while Indian Air Force aircraft gain reciprocal access to Russian facilities. This reciprocity extends to army units, enabling seamless sustainment of operations without the need for ad-hoc permissions, a boon for interoperability in multinational scenarios.





Historically, India-Russia defence relations have flourished through agreements like the 2000 Strategic Partnership Declaration and subsequent pacts on technology transfer.





RELOS builds on these foundations, complementing frameworks such as the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) that India shares with the United States.





Unlike LEMOA, however, RELOS is tailored to the unique Indo-Russian nexus, emphasising mutual logistics in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, where both nations face common challenges from regional instability.





Putin's visit to India, which included high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, laid the groundwork for this ratification. Discussions reportedly covered co-production of advanced systems like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the S-400 air defence network.





RELOS directly supports these initiatives by ensuring logistical backbone for training, maintenance, and potential combat deployments, thereby accelerating India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goals in defence manufacturing.





From a strategic vantage, this agreement bolsters India's operational flexibility in its vast maritime domain, spanning the Indian Ocean Region.





Russian warships, for instance, could provide extended presence during anti-piracy patrols or joint surveillance missions, while Indian assets gain forward basing options near Russia's Far East facilities.





This is particularly relevant amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea and the broader Indo-Pacific, where logistical alliances prove decisive.





Critics might view RELOS through the lens of great-power competition, noting Russia's growing defence engagements with China. Yet, for India, it diversifies logistics partnerships without compromising strategic autonomy.





The pact aligns with New Delhi's multi-alignment policy, enabling it to leverage Russian expertise in hypersonics and nuclear submarines alongside Western collaborations.





Implementation of RELOS will likely involve joint working groups to standardise protocols on fuel, spares, and berthing rights. Indian entities like the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) stand to benefit from streamlined access to Russian test ranges for indigenous projects, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Economically, the agreement promises indirect boosts to bilateral trade, already touching $65 billion annually, with defence forming a key pillar. It paves the way for more technology transfers, potentially including engines for India's TEJAS MK-2 fighter or upgrades to Su-30MKI squadrons.





In the long term, RELOS fortifies the Quad-plus framework indirectly, as India balances its QUAD commitments with traditional allies. As global flashpoints multiply—from Ukraine to the Middle East—this ratification signals enduring trust between Moscow and New Delhi, ensuring resilient supply chains for modern warfare.





The swift legislative action by Putin, effective immediately upon publication, reflects Russia's commitment to prioritising Indo-Russian ties despite Western sanctions. For India, RELOS not only enhances deterrence but also positions it as a pivotal logistics hub in Eurasia, fostering peace through strengthened interoperability.





Based On ET News Report







